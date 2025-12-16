By: Brett Redmayne-Titley

The Capitol: Sophia Bulgaria

“ The effect is like waking a sleeping giant with a slap...The street said what the institutions dare not – that the backstage [the people] does not just exist, but dictates the agenda of the state. And that the people are fed up.” Kalin Kamenov- Facts.com (Bulgaria News Service)

Varna, Bulgaria- Dec 10, 2025. (6:45 PM)

Readers of my many articles are familiar with two foundational terms, as I have used them, or at the least implied them, in every article; encouraging the people of our increasingly impoverished world to rise up.

For, when “The Constant of Conscience” (The human fundamental of proper morality, ethics, and right vs. wrong) ultimately and inevitably combines, by societal necessity, with the “The First Rule of Democracy” (When there are more of US than THEM... WE will win), that collision of these two fundamentals thus begins revolution.

For it is only at that time when the governments of our impoverished world finally fear the people.

Then, change-positive change- will begin.

I have witnessed this, written about, and encouraged it, but sadly, it is all too rare. The world needs revolution. More than ever.

This very past night, I saw it again, encouraged it, joined it, marched with it and cheered with it.

After far too long.

I had just arrived in one of my favorite cities, Varna, Bulgaria: A city of amazing culture, fantastic five-star food, great wine and wonderful people sitting along the pristine Black Sea coast next to some of the finest beaches in the world. And, all this at a price about one third of Western Europe, America, or the UK.

Taking my first casual evening stroll uphill along the litter-free, car-less, red brick boulevard lined on both sides with quaint retail shops and small restaurants of every description towards the centre of Varna, just a bit further along up ahead, I saw a crowd, a huge crowd, no, a massive crowd, marching, chanting, together as one. Instantly, the hairs on my neck pricked me into action, as my heart raced and my pace quickened up that hill, accelerating towards that crowd, a smile growing wider and wider on my face like the smiles I now saw all around me, as the camera of my eyes instinctively began to download all I saw into the memory stick of my mind.

It was a protest. A populist protest. A people’s protest. For Change. Had the First Rule finally met The Constant?

Oh, yes!

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

On January 1, 2007, Bulgaria joined the European Union. It was not necessarily a popular decision, but at that time, joining the EU allowed for the Schengen laws of visa-free travel and effectively border-free commerce to provide Bulgaria duty fee access to European goods.

Fast forward 18 years, and today Bulgarians, who are passionately nationalistic and very politically savvy, know well that unlike Bulgaria to date, the other EU countries are decaying at an ever-rapid pace as those national politicians prioritised the whims of America via EU control. They know that it was America’s quest for foreign economic domination that originally spawned the EU project from the original European Common Market in order to effect financial dominance and further collective political control. This, in their generation, has resulted in the degradation of those counties incrementally over the past generation.

Similarly, incrementally, the politicians of Bulgaria ignored their constituents’ wishes and voted to switch the national currency to the Euro. However, so far Bulgaria has kept its national currency, the Lev (pronounced Lev-ah). But the cash-strapped EU wants control of the Bulgarian currency as well, and as such, on July 8, 2025, the Bulgaria parliament voted to abandon the Lev in favour of the Euro and, by extension, increased EU control. That vote by controlled politicians was very unpopular.

As of this night, that corruption by these politicians has gone too far.

Bulgarians know too well that control of their currency means that the Lev will be leveraged by the ECB (European Central Bank) and that this will functionally degrade the value of the Lev and inflation and deterioration of their overall quality of life will be one of the inevitable results. Worse, that inflation will see the affordability of family life plummet as prices rise to similar disproportionate levels as seen in a dying Germany, France or Belgium, etc. al.

I have been to those other countries and their cities. I have witnessed the poverty, homelessness, criminal desperation, drug abuse, decaying infrastructure, and dangerous street crime of these dying nations that have little left except for war and the already wealthy. Across the pond, America is no exception.

Here in Bulgaria, due to the independence of the Lev, almost none of that endemic societal poverty exists today. Bulgaria also does not suffer as these western countries do from the predatory loans of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) that have, loan by un-repayable loan, transferred the national social infrastructure, and gold bullion reserves into the hands of foreign private corporations to elicit further profits. Why does the IMF have the fourth-largest gold bullion reserves in the world?

In Bulgaria, that is a rhetorical question at best.

Bulgaria, due to the past Parliamentary vote, is set to begin using the Euro exclusively on January 1, 2026. The very first post-Lev annual budget was announced some months ago, and it was met by the public with scorn.

At the forefront of this move to the Euro has been what Bulgarians call the Oligarch Party, led by former three-time prime minister Boyko Borisov and current party leader, Delyan Peevski. Borisov, arrogant, bombastic and morbidly obese, Bulgarians call him “The Pig.” This is evidenced by the multiple pig’s head effigies on poles passing in front of me as I watch. And cheer.

Borisov and his supporters are the EU-backed impetus that bypassed the will of Bulgarians so that the politicians in the Bulgarian parliament under his control voted for the Euro regardless of popular opinion to the contrary.

Bulgarians, like many other Eastern European countries such as Romania, Serbia, Moldova and many others, have grown up in a political world in which the national mafia is endemically intertwined. This is a fact of life. But even Mafia bosses can only go so far with controlling their outcomes, such as the past EU and Euro votes.

Bulgarians told me that the Mafia, which is very broad-based beyond politics into the very economic and business fabric across Bulgaria, also has another surreptitious reason to support a conversion of the Lev to the Euro: Money laundering.

Money laundering has been an issue in EU nations for generations, in great part because of these various national Mafias. External countries like Britain, as an example, stringently enforce measures to prevent this in matters of large transactions, such a home and business purchases. Since I own a home in the UK, I can attest to this.

However, should Bulgaria convert to the Euro, this will effectively convert the Lev, which has no international cross-border conversion value as currency, such as the US dollar or the UK pound enjoys, into a convertible international currency, effectively and immediately washing their massive Lev holdings overnight. These funds are in the tens of Billions.

Hence, as I watch the morning news, despite the night’s debacle for Bulgaria’s EU political minions, Borisov is standing before the cameras now, demonising the protesters and insisting that moving to the Euro will actually be good for Bulgaria, when in reality it will only be very good for him.

But corruption, per The Constant, can only go so far. Tonight, Bulgarians have drawn that line in the sand, coming together in a massive showing of The First Rule across all the major cities of Bulgaria at the same time. Varna was estimated at 35,000 plus. I saw it. I agree. Sophia, the capital: 150,000. Ruse: The fourth largest city: In excess of 20,000. Plovdiv, the second largest city, has over 75,000.

What makes these protests so significant is the percentage of the population that brought The First Rule to the streets of those cities. Varna has a population of 355,000 so fully 10 % of the people came out on a cold winter’s night to make their displeasure known. Simple math shows this percentage to be approximately the same in the other cities mentioned. By any protest metric, and I have covered dozens, that is indeed a massive protest. A national protest

And apparently very effective.

While the authorities tried to convince that the protest was “small“, “paid“ or “politically“, reality broke them - this was a protest of people who are already on the verge of losing their last illusion that the state works for them.

Varna, Bulgaria

Dec 11, 2025 (8:05 AM)

The current prime minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, has resigned.

The Parliament has been dissolved.

This advent has happened several times previously in recent years, but not as a result of popular protest. This means that when a new Prime Minister is voted in, the people’s voice will be heard. Or Else.

If until yesterday, the protest was an alarm, today it sounds like an ultimatum. At the moment the question is not whether Borisov and Peevski have influence. The question is how long the society will put up with this influence. And this protest hinted – probably not for long.

Like many Eastern governments, the Prime Minister and the Parliament he directs are independent of the office of the President. In Bulgaria, the president is Rumen Radev, and he is very much respected by Bulgarians for his honesty and integrity in truly being a Bulgarian national and railing against the Mafia control in the Parliament and its corruption. He is the former military chief of the Bulgaria air force and, as an example, has refused to buy the American F-16s when pressed to do so, calling it antiquated junk, which it is. Hence, those funds were spent on Bulgaria, not on American influence.

In the weeks to come, as Bulgaria is forced to accept the transition to the Euro as a fait accompli and a new Prime Minister and parliament is voted I, Radev and the people of Bulgaria will be watching. Closely.

The street said what the institutions dare not – that the backstage does not just exist, but dictates the agenda of the state. And that the people are fed up. …..People were not chanting for another reform, but against an entire model that was already unbearable.

If until yesterday, the protest was an alarm; today it sounds like an ultimatum.

Indeed.

It is now almost 2:00 AM. The street, that same street, is now dead quiet, the wind calm on this brisk winter’s night, a new dawn just hours away for me... and Bulgaria. As I stroll along in total safety, my pace deliberately slow and metered as I take in the sights of this marvelous town: the ornate overhead street lights now decorated for Christmas, the tiny shops, dark now and decorated for the occasion, the ancient trees denuded in winter dress, the ancient sandstone ruins of the Roman baths.

I am smiling still. I have again, after far too long, seen people come together by necessity of personal, if not national, self-preservation. The First Rule has indeed again met The Constant.

But I wonder when this might also take hold in a far more impoverished America, Britain, Germany or any other country similarly afflicted by the faux- nationalist politicians of our times. 10% of a nation marched. All of like mind. I imagine that percentage finally hitting their streets worldwide, the politicians thus finally fearing the people, before running away as Rosen Zhelyazkov did today, leaving a political void ready to be filled by the proper will of the people: their Constant.

Hope, where before tonight, none existed.

I find myself whistling in that late-night quiet. The seagulls, pecking for scraps along the cobbled footpaths look at me in wonder. I never whistle, but I am whistling now, not realising until this moment that the tune I cast into this silent void is my favourite Leonard Cohen song.

I whistle it now from memory as I think to myself what might be to come by similar necessity in those countries across the world, many of which I also know very well and love, as I do Varna.

Breaking the silence, my whistling grows louder, my passion again rising in memory of last night, the musical key of revolution echoing off the walls as the seagulls look on.

Hallelujah...Hallelujah....Halleluuuuuuu…uuuu....jah!!!

Et tu?!

-The End-

