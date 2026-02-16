Author’s Note: This is Part Four of my personal journey to extricate my mind and my body from the clutches of Big Pharma...and live! To catch up on this indictment, go to Parts One, Two and Three.

As already referenced as an example of the efficacy of supplements, Vitamin D is particularly important since cancer does not like it at all. It is an integral part of your blood and is nearly always low when tested. When a proper supplement efficacy test was finally done on my cancer, Vitamin D in the form of Bio-D-Mulsion © was one of the top effective supplements. I put several drops in orange juice three times a day or more, as well as some liquid Turkey tail mushroom extract.

Again, it is the patient’s blood that is manufacturing the cancer cells. So, strong, healthy blood is an essential part of treatment since the immune system is your blood. And other additional effective supplements aid in that fight.

There are also many types of mushrooms showing efficacy for a myriad of conditions, including cancer. Again, clinical human trials. Not mouse studies.

For more details on mushroom efficacy, the work of Paul Sammetts is excellent. Online forums abound with the personal testimonials of cancer patients having success far beyond that promised by their Western oncologist.

As an example of true mushroom efficacy, my supplement test, which I will speak about in a moment, showed three types of mushrooms, all with excellent and proven potential. Cordyceps, Turkey Tail, and Agaricus Blazei.

The miracle of mushrooms is just now breaking the Big Pharma info barrier, and these supplements alone deserve a dedicated presentation regarding their incredible efficacy within oncology. Big Pharma can’t patent mushrooms either. They’re cheap, and they work.

These inclusions to cancer treatment are rarely addressed in the slightest by Western medicine. Supplements and mushrooms cannot be patented. So…?

All have been reduced, so far, to the memory hole by Big Pharma.

Why….?

Three words!

*

As has been discussed briefly so far, there are many supplements that are inexpensive but with established clinical efficacy against cancer. Are these a cure? Generally, no. However, can these supplements slow the cancer’s growth, help against the dreaded metastasis to other organs, and also help placate the awful side effects of cancer chemotherapy? Resoundingly, via clinical trials, the answer is yes.

It is important to note here that not all supplements are good quality, and there is a lot of snake oil out there that feeds on the desperation of cancer patients.

“Practitioner Grade” is the level of quality needed. This is where a qualified Functional medicine doctor is needed, since they offer their patients knowledge of supplements, the best supplements, and usually at a good price. There are many good supplement suppliers, however, and Thorne Supplements and Pure Encapsulations are two that can be relied on. Both are used in the clinical trials referenced here tonight.

Bad supplements have been one of Big Pharma’s excuses against supplements, and as such, testing and regulation are lax, which increases the problem.

I offer this to you as proof: Supplements work against cancer.

My clinical enthusiasm for supplements started well before cancer struck. In both cases, long ago the supplements I researched then worked at least as well as the de reguer western medications, and with no side effects.

I once had high blood pressure, and the knee-jerk reaction of my doctor then was to prescribe Lipitor, formerly the world’s #1 prescribed drug. But the decline in Lipitor sales can be directly linked to education by the public that became aware, as I did, of its side effects and that it is a Statin, another horrible category of drugs manufactured by Big Pharma without any application to nature whatsoever.

Within a day, I felt horrible. No energy and a full body malaise that wouldn’t let me out of any chair. More peculiar, a whip-lash-like neck ache that would not go away.

Seven days later and still horizontal, I did some research and found a chat forum with hundreds of pages full of testimonials of a similar malaise regarding Lipitor.

And then I saw it. The confirmation of the cause of all my discomfort: Neck ache. Reported again and again. It had to be the Lipitor.

So, beginning my research for natural and effective alternative, I found clinical trials of a supplement called Red Yeast Rice being used for cholesterol by Chinese doctors for centuries. I began to take it every day as my Lipitor substitute. Six months later, at my next blood test, my cholesterol was not just normal, it was low. Six months. No side effects. Cheap.

And effective. But I still had the neck ache.

A bit later in this saga, I had high blood pressure. My doctor prescribed one of the Western concoctions that was also in the Statin category. Wise, and getting wiser, I did my research on the side effects. It read like a late-night Big Pharma TV advert

.

So, a touch more research and thus was revealed the supplement Hibiscus Flower in capsule form. Not only did it work without side effects, but it worked from the first dosage onward, progressively lowering my blood pressure. Due to this same story, several friends have tried Hibiscus Flowers, and all reported specific improvements.

Why must I, we, turn to China for medical advice on supplements? Why do your doctors know almost nothing about them?

Why?

Two Types of Supplements.

The supplements and alternative in vivo cancer treatments offered and explored by Functional Medicine fall into two primary categories,

Cytotoxic (supplements that aid in the death of the cancer cell) and PK inhibitors (supplements that restrict cancer cells from adapting and overcoming the treatment and from metastasising into a tumour)

These supplements average about £50.00 each for a 30-day supply, and my list of effective supplements is divided into two separate protocol, one per month using the 17 different effective supplements from both categories. I use six supplements in each protocol. This allows the new supplements, after a month, to attack the cancer in a different way as the cancer tries to mutate against the effects of the previous supplement regimen.

Now, some might say that £300.00 per month is a lot, but let’s just take a quick comparison to Big Pharma.

I was ordered to have 14 chemo treatments. 8 before surgery/ six afterwards.

Cost of one single chemo treatment: $12,500.00 USD. Each. And with side effects. Horrible, horrible side effects.

Basically, chemo is a cocktail of poisons that uses platinum. Normally, the body would immediately go into convulsions when injected with this. So Beta Blockers, medications that shut off specific pain and nausea receptors of the brain, are also given to trick the body not to go into said convulsions.

My beta-blocker was called Zofran.

The doctors told me beforehand that, eventually, during the course of all this chemo, the Zofran and beta blockers would suddenly no longer work and, said Dr P, “we will just see how long you tolerate the chemo.”

Oh…?

For me, the answer was #6. When I went into shock, I almost stopped breathing, my throat nearly swelling shut, while all the time wrapped head to toe in three blankets from the shivering cold, while hot sweat dripped off the end of my nose like a river.

But.. they had a cure for that.

That’s when they stopped that chemo. But switched to a milder one instead.

But before they switched, so did I. To a full dose of supplements... RGCC and Dr Rollins. Physically. But more importantly: Mentally.

*

The Road to Colorado.

But, for the cancer patient, it is very hard to know which supplements will indeed have efficacy. So, the patient is left with the arbitrary choice of haphazardly using whatever supplements might reportedly be of potential help based on their own research. Because? They can’t find a qualified doctor.

But cancer treatment, as you will learn shortly, must be treated as an individual cancer. What is good for one patient will quite likely not be effective for another.

I was in this dilemma. One supplement I desperately wanted was Ivermectin, which had been shown to be of help to some patients, as well as having a symbiotic effect on other supplements that made them work better. But no doctor I spoke with was willing to help. Particularly, my personal oncologist, Dr P.

But with hundreds of hours logged reading clinical trials and other research, all my tributaries of truth finally led to the source.

By chance, while researching Ivermectin, I came across an article applied to oncology by Dr Scott Rollins, a Functional Medicine doctor in Grand Junction, CO. A great article on the use of Ivermectin against cancer, but far more importantly, the letterhead showed his address and … phone number!

Of course, about seven seconds later, I had my phone in my hand, furiously dialling. I had looked for a doctor who would prescribe Ivermectin for months. Yes, the doctor does prescribe Ivermectin to cancer patients. Yes. He can see you next week. No. You must legally come to Colorado for the first visit so that a prescription can be filled across the state line.

Thus, ladies and gentlemen, after so, so many hours wading through the censorship, always convinced there was much more to the story, as the tiny bits piled on towards a bigger truth, this was the phone call, as you will now hear, that so far, saved my life.

But why was it so very hard to find this treatment? I’m a research journalist. It’s what I do. But what about those with far less resources or a serious Type A personality? Why are good alternative cancer treatments almost impossible to find?

Three words!

Must I?

*

Sadly, most cancer patients arbitrarily apply supplements to cancer without knowing what will actually work due to desperation applied to a lack of doctors who are willing to prescribe these supplements.

With regards to supplements, the first thing my GOOD doctor ordered was an RGCC test called Onconomics. So, I would know which supplements were effective against my particular cancer.

Here, a blood sample of my blood was taken, and then my cancer cells were extracted and introduced into a growth medium. One individual test for each of the 55 supplements was then performed, while in a separate test, the cancer was allowed to grow unchecked by any supplement as a comparison to all the other supplements.

A report was then issued showing which of the 55 had efficacy, and to what degree, against my specific cancer. It showed I had 17 different supplements effective enough to be worthy of using, and I use them today. As you look at me now, they swirl throughout my circulatory system in a cocktail of Supplements, SOT, DCT... and cancer cells.

As to my need for quantifying the effectiveness of my arbitrary supplement choices, including Ivermectin, Dr Rollins recommended one of the tests offered by a Swiss company called RGCC. Here, they would determine which of 55 supplements were indeed effective against my specific cancer, and just how effective they were

Those results will be discussed shortly, but further to this test, Dr Rollins mentioned two other RGCC offerings that were treatments rather than tests. One was called an SOT (Single Nucleotide Treatment) and the other DCT (Dendritic Cell Therapy).

As I stand before you, both the SOT and the DCT swirl throughout my circulatory system, fighting my cancer in two very different ways. The keyword in this statement is: stand. For had I not found, by chance and perseverance, Dr Rollins and RGCC, I would not be, as I speak to you now, vertical. No. I would be horizontal. Six feet down. Dead.

The SOT is a Cytotoxic MRNA infusion that is derived from my cancer, only for me and thus directly attacks my personal cancer. As you are about to learn, cancer must be attacked individually. Must.

The Onconomics report from the RGCC supplement test you see before you clearly shows this.

The DCT, also derived specifically for my cancer, is, unlike the SOT, an immunotherapy. Millions of manufactured cells have also been infused into my body, and these will provide my immune system with the added DNA elements to help my immune system fight my cancer. Individually.

There is no doubt they are working.

But just like DMSO, IV C, Ivermectin and my choices called SOT and DCT, my free will and desire to live have been banned from my mental purview. Banned. From my personal use. Because...neither treatment is allowed to be administered anywhere in the UK, and only in two of the 28 countries of the EU. Banned!

Why?

SOT and DCT do work, but you will not find one doctor in a thousand who has any knowledge of these treatments. Or willingness to find out. Big Pharma has waged a war against this education for sixty years. This alone has spawned the developing medical subset of Function Medicine, aptly named because it does work.

To understand the problem, and the power and control of Big Pharma (if you weren’t paying attention during Covid) there is no better book than RFK, Jr’s book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Here the four decades perfection of the plot to use the patient as a source of revenue while doing anything but saving lives is exposed in great detail

Here, and in deference to the book, I am compelled to comment on this past week’s round two of the UK National Covid Inquiry: Rubbish.

Read the book, and it becomes an indictment of this NHS/ Big Pharma continuation of the biggest medical fraud in history. To this week’s report, I need only provide two new words as an utter indictment of this self-serving and fraudulent report.

1) Remdesivir.

2) Florida.

If you don’t know the importance of these two words applied to the fraud of this purported National inquiry...read the book! You will know that Covid Report Two is rubbish… as applied to real medical science.

And Big Pharma control.

Such is the power of Big Pharma. Over the media. And politicians. And scientific publications, doctors and healthcare systems worldwide.

And, apparently, Boards of Inquiry.

*

I am nearly two years post that most horrible blue sky morning in March. My Western doctors told me I would likely be gone in seven months. My choice of quality medical science shows me in stable remission. But my alternative treatments are banned by your NHS. This, despite the NHS having published their own studies and clinical trials showing convincingly that SOT and DCT do work and work well

Why?

I will tell you a secret. When your dearly beloved Kate had cancer, and the Daily Mail assures us she is now blessed to be in remission, her treatment was not performed in Britain. Because of the arbitrary legal restrictions, she left the UK for treatment. Disappeared for nine months. Apparently, a successful treatment. Outside the NHS.

Treatment you and your family members could not and cannot receive.

Big Pharma tried to kill me. They are trying to kill you. Kate got a pass. What other conclusion might one draw based on the facts of this introduction? Yes. They are trying to kill you!

Why? Three... words.

Greed. Profit. Lies!

*

The Ignorant Dr P.

Self-preservation is a powerful motivator, and it did not take too much research to realise that I was right in the middle of the biggest on-scene criminal conspiracy of my career. And, like all the subjects of my hundreds of published stories, something stunk. Badly.

And that stench became more foul the closer I got.

My oncologist, and every cancer patient gets one, dedicated to prescribing you Big Pharma’s drugs only, had, post-surgery, left me to die.

After thirteen rounds of brutal side effect-ravaging Chemo, after undergoing one of the five most radical surgeries in medicine, after eight days in intensive care and a 10-inch scar down my abdomen, some weeks later, I challenged my oncologist about, “Well, what do we do now?”

I had expected a medical answer.

Dr P had no suggestions at all other than to “Wait and see.” Not knowing that hundreds of hours of my own research had allowed me a far better opinion of this current matter, and with one of the very few great doctors also having entered my mental circulatory system, I was at that moment getting a bit pissed off, thus, I challenged Dr P.

“So, we’re just gonna wait to see if the cancer comes back?”

I remember him nodding a singular and solemn nod, as if he was indeed wise on this subject.

“And when the cancer comes back?” “Well…”, he responded, “You’ll be level three or level four.”

And?

“Perhaps surgery or more chemo,” he said as a matter of course.

I don’t like Dr P very much.

He was lying. The lies, those I have seen repeatedly in my 15 years as a journalist dedicated to filling in the gaps of those lies, the lies of omission. Missing facts? Cover-up. Here? The control of Big Pharma.

Cancer never sleeps. You do not wait for cancer. You fight back. Everyday. You may win. Perhaps you ultimately fail. But in the literally scores of clinical trials, most authored by excellent doctors and hospitals in China, there are dozens of options that you CAN use, the treatments you are not supposed to know, those that will certainly, as shown in clinical trials, improve the efficacy of the standard western treatments, substantially mitigate their nasty side effects, and at very least....extend the life of the patient!

Without side effects.

To my oncologist, Dr P, this was all just “Mouse Studies.” His exact words.

No, I already knew he was wrong, since I had been reading the clinical trials from China and India. To be clear, a clinical trial, by definition, involves live human patients. Not mice! And these studies, dozens of them, performed by some of the finest medical institutes of these countries, showed a very different story.

And, as we will get to shortly, no side effects

!

To me, supplements, before my cancer, were an easy sell.

The very first supplement I discovered that worked against some cancers, subject to my previously referenced epiphany about Red Yeast Rice and Hibiscus Flower substitutes, was Curcumin, a derivative of the food spice Turmeric. What I read was amazing. A proven great addition to all cancer treatments, but also for overall health and early cancer prevention

Also, as an anti-inflammatory, it was better than anything offered to me by Big Pharma and Dr P. More on that shortly.

I have had several good doctors call Curcumin a “wonder supplement” and admit that they too take it daily.

This was highlighted in my post-operative recovery. Tired of my oncologist’s ignorance, I had taken Curcumin before and after surgery and during the three subsequent post-surgery chemo treatments due to its proven anti-inflammatory effects.

But, curcumin was just the wedge driving my search deeper into the options of Functional Medicine that offered proven equal, if not better efficacy. And no side effects. The RGCC report proves this.

-THE END-(Part Four)

