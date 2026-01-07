Won't You Buy Me A Coffee?

SPEECH TO EAST LONDON SESSIONS, LONDON. DEC 8, 2025

By: Brett Redmayne-Titley.

Authors Note: This is Part One of my lengthy expose of the Lies of Big Pharma that keep inexpensive and effective treatments from the mind of the cancer patient, for one reason: Greed.

In my quest to save my own life, I turned my skills as an investigative, on-scene journalist inward for the first time. What I discovered saved my life, but also became an indictment of the crimes of Big Pharma. Save yourself! Save someone you love!

The following, and the series to come, are from my speech to The East London Sessions on Dec 8, 2025.

“Is Cancer the New Genocide?”

(Or...How to By-Pass The Lies of Big Pharma… and Live!)

[

Good evening.

My name is Brett Redmayne-Titley. I am a pancreatic cancer patient.

I am supposed to be dead.

As some of you may know from reading my many published articles, my specialty and the genre I prefer is: live, on-scene journalism. Going to the story: such as Ukraine, Turkey, Lebanon, etc. My work, in a time when media cannot be trusted, was given power because I was there, and my insights gained by personal observations and investigation were thus undeniable.

Tonight, I will share with you the most important on-scene investigation of my career. A journey into yet another foul, corrupt, controlled and deadly world. Like all my on-scene work, this story will reveal a reality not exposed in the media. And like all my work, this story- my story- can be summed up in three simple words of indictment and outrage.

Greed. Profit. Lies!

This is the world of Big Pharma and its control of -at least-the massively profitable cancer industry. A world where, literally, you, the patient, desperate for a cure for you or your loved ones, are far more profitable dead or dying. For, in this Big Pharma world of profit rather than cure… dead you soon will be.

As I stand before you tonight, I am supposed to be dead. And as you can clearly see, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

Why?

Because I extricated my mind, and next my body, from the clutches of Big Pharma and their minions of paid enforcers: their so-called doctors.

Tonight, this is my story……

A Crystal Blue Sky… Before the Storm.

On March 3, 2024, so began the longest months of my life. After strange symptoms of a severe back ache combined with a very painful itching in my back that would not go away, the Doctor said as soon as he entered the room and without an examination...the four most devastating words every cancer patient has heard. You hear them. In disbelief. Four words. Well, three if you allow for the contraction.

Then... shock.

Just ten minutes later, standing outside the clinic door, I entered into a crystal clear blue Southern California morning, reality now just setting in after being dismissed by this doctor to seek out the emergency room. On my own.

I remember clearly standing and surveying in a slow, continuous circle that beautiful morning sky as those same four words pounded like cymbals echoing in my already overloaded mind, tears beginning to well as, next, those other two words, those words too often muttered, or screamed out loud, in utter anguish by every cancer victim thus afflicted. The hardness, the ultimate reality, of those two words:

“Why me?!”

*

I had lived a clean life of exercise and quality organic food. My wife, an excellent cook, has been careful for years to shop cautiously.

Being a cohort of one in this new on-scene clinical trial and possessed of an unapologetic Type A personality, I turned my research towards western medical oncology after an important realization.

Because, as you will come to learn tonight, as I have done incrementally over the past and longest years of my life, you and your loved ones are far more profitable... dead.

There exist three branches and disciplines of medicine applied to cancer: Traditional Western oncology (the NHS and Western/American model), second, what is called “Functional Medicine”, and the third: “Integrative Medicine.” To date, Big Pharma and its control via almost universal Western oncology have perpetrated a winning war against Functional Medicine. It is Functional because it is cheap, and it works.

Anathema to the profits of Big Pharma. And Big Pharma knows this.

I, standing before you now, am proof of that threat to Big Pharma and why the tiny subset of Functional Medicine holds promise of success, rather than the promise of profit.

So, you can live.

Tonight begins, I hope, a new war. One to break the clutches of Big Pharma and awaken the world’s public to this global threat. Cancer can be cured. Or at least substantially prevented or significantly slowed. And that will be the day when the cash cow of cancer dries up, Big Pharma thus exposed.

Tonight, from my personal investigation via the on-scene quest to save my life, I will give you information that has been deliberately restricted from your health considerations. Your right to “Informed Consent” has been round-filed by Big Pharma. Why?

Three words, this time. Three. Words too often used in every article I have published in my own long war against those very same words. Tonight, I want it to become your war. A war against a global genocide known as... cancer.

Three words. Three simple words...of indictment.

Greed. Profit... Lies!

*

-The End-

(Part One)

