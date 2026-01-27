Author’s Note: This is Part Three of my on-scene expose of saving my mind and then my body from the clutches of Big Pharma… and live! To catch-up… here is Part One and Part Two.

The story of my survival is about to continue. But the punch line of this dark humourless tale is that, buried under all that censorship, after turning my skills as an investigative journalist inwards for the first time, I found a real doctor and the real potential for a cure.

This should have been easy. It was actually very, very difficult. A very long road.

A Road to Colorado.

Blood.

Western oncology pays little attention to your blood, and it is not analysed when you have cancer. There is a delicate balance of vitamins needed for normal blood, blood that doesn’t, or should not, produce or contain cancer cells. Again, Western medicine utterly ignores blood while Functional medicine directly focuses on blood maintenance as part of a cure.

Vitamins A, B12, D, E, K, and zinc are generally at low levels in most Western humans, and this was shown with my testing when given a proper and complete blood work-up.

Take as an example from just this past month: A report incorporating studies from across the world shows that 1) Vitamin D- a supplement- is low in almost all cancer patients and, 2) Vitamin D- in clinical trials- has efficacy against most cancers, slows progression, fight metastasis, and hence, at the very least, prolongs life expectancy.

Also, on the subject of blood as ignored by western medicine, cancer does not like the alkaline side of the PH scale, and as such, PH can be raised naturally to between 8.0-8.5, which also increases the struggle of the cancer cell fighting an increasingly tough battle with an improved immune system and supplements.

Supplements, including select vitamins, exhibit either cytotoxic or PK inhibitor effects on cancer. These are aids to your blood and its immune system, which provides a boost to the amazing bodily fight against all invaders, including cancer, when not buggered up by Western chemicals and chemo.

For a long time, good doctors have commented that the Western use of chemo to fight cancer, instead, ravaged the immune system and deteriorated its effectiveness, but worse, accelerated the cancer’s growth. In the last few months, this has been shown to be true after the release of a report.

The immune system’s importance cannot be understated, but as shown by the Chinese study, chemo significantly degrades it. This has also been previously shown with studies showing that DMSO has less effect when used on chemotherapy-treated patients.

Combined with the cell staining dye, Methyl Ethylene Blue- Synergy- this combination has shown incredible efficacy against cancers. Far better, however, in patients not previously receiving Chemo.

But... not against pancreatic cancer.

Yes, I was gutted when I read that one.

I remember Dr P, my assigned oncologist, who I really don’t like much, continuing his effort to destroy my immune system via the ruse of saving my life.

An important parable, and one that may have, to date, saved my life.

I was at the time sitting among the row after row of all-white, ceiling high flower curtained hospital bays, in which each has a large comfy brown patent leather reclining chair waiting for the unlucky cancer patient to arrive- and dreading my upcoming six-hour infusion.

Of chemo.

Suddenly, my nurse said so casually, “So... your blood report says your white blood cell count is low today.” This is a normal result of chemo’s poisonous side effects on your blood. They test for this a few hours beforehand.

“Not to worry,” she continued, smiling assuredly, “Dr P has prescribed an addition for today’s treatment.”

When you go in for chemo, you do so with the anxiety of entering into battle. You steel yourself all the way to the hospital. That battle, for the next six hours, would be me vs. a bag of something very poisonous that would be making me feel sicker, and sicker drip... by... drip.

After the first round of chemo, you know this. It won’t be good. You can feel, actually feel, the poison coursing through your veins as the feeling to wretch develops, increasing, only to be held back by the Zofran coursing through your brain as well, telling it not to go into convulsions that you can actually feel being held back from vomiting...

Then, you go home with another bag attached to your left arm by a tube as still more chemo enters your body for three more days. Drip, by drip, by drip.

So, now about to be strapped in and wired up for the eleventh time to be infused with the usual toxic cocktail, at the news of my body now about to be blessed with a new Big Pharma wonder drug, I queried the nurse about the expected additional side effects. This time.

To this, she casually stated, while busily preparing to plug me in, “Oh... Not much really. But... you will likely experience some Bone Pain for the next few days.”

Bone pain?

What?!

Thankfully, I was not at that moment connected to the long, skinny, clear infusion IV tube she was about to stick into my left arm. Because I bolted upright, trying very hard to keep my mouth zipped from encapsulating in one verbal outburst most of what I have so far told you today.

I was fucking pissed. I walked out.

Of course, Dr P dutifully called me within the hour. I was having none of it. I had so quickly, after my escape, researched the new drug offering, and its side effects went well beyond Bone Pain. That bone pain was from an inflammation produced by the drug within the spinal fluid. Spinal fluid is the lifeblood of your immune system. So, no deal. The only compromise I allowed was for a new blood test two days later, when, lo and behold, my white blood cells were normal. Naturally. Two days later.

But thousands lost for Big Pharma.

Dr P assumed I would proceed with the next three rounds of Chemo. Wrong. I had had enough. At that time, I had done enough research to know I had better options that did not degrade my immune system, finally found doctors who could advise me otherwise -and better- and a course of action that did indeed provide a scientific and properly medical chance that I may beat the western odds of survival.

Without side effects!

And so here I am, now. My story is not over. It is still uncertain. When I return in a month, I will again know the dread and anxiety of Dr P taking my cancer markers and a CT scan. Within 48 hours, you get the results.

And...For forty-eight hours, you cross your fingers and don’t sleep much. You reacquaint your faith with your chosen God up high in your own personal blue sky, because, regardless, you pray.

A lot.

Three months ago, my cancer marker test came back very good. I was elated. The next day, the CT scan results came back. A mass had returned to my pancreas.

What? I felt as if I’d been shot.

To be sure, they scheduled an endoscopy, where they go down my throat to the pancreas and take a look and a sample- a biopsy. It was scheduled for eight days later.

Dr P treated this fatality as par for the course. Nodding.

Lying on the hospital bed and waiting for the surgeon, it turned out he was the same one who had performed the same procedure eight months before and remembered me. “I don’t think we’re going to find much,” he said blandly. To which I informed him of my past eight days of continual horror after being certainly told otherwise. “Well, I do this procedure daily, and I think there is nothing there.”

When, moments after the endoscopy, and still groggy from a light anesthesia, the doctor assured me that he, as expected, had found nothing. I wanted to hug him.

Eight days with a death sentence.

Again.

And they were wrong. Again!

-The End- ( Part Three)

