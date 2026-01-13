By: Brett Redmayne-Titley.

Author’s Note: This is Part Two of my on-scene investigation to save my life… and those of others that Big Pharma would use for profit. Be sure to read Part One [HERE] for previous details. B.R-T.

Six Feet Under- Burying the Cure.

Buy Me A Coffee?!

My story, as you will learn, has developed ever quickly. And continues almost daily as more and more information and research from Functional Medicine takes hold in the public consciousness. This, despite the informational restrictions of a corrupt media as ordered by Big Pharma.

But the plot by Big Pharma to keep inexpensive, non-patentable, but very effective medications from public knowledge or use is far from a modern advent. Here, let me quickly present just two of the many parables of Big Pharma medical restrictions from long ago.

First ….IV Vitamin C infusion.

This treatment was first defined in the early 70’s by Nobel Laureate Linus Pauling. Normally, Vitamin C cannot be absorbed into the body and blood at concentrations high enough to fight cancer when merely administered orally. However, when infused intravenously at concentrations above 1 gram/ kilogram of body weight, Pauling proved that for about two hours afterwards, Vitamin C remains at a high concentration sufficient to create peroxide in the blood. This temporary high concentration kills cancer cells while in contact. Safely. Immediately. The peroxide dissipates quickly, but during that time, the cancer cells die. Rapidly.

With no side effects.

This was huge news, from a prestigious Nobel laureate. But even in 1979, when Pauling and Ewan Cameron co-authored the book Cancer and Vitamin C, Big Pharma was already eliminating competition from natural remedies that are cheap and for cannot be patented, thus eliminating the profit motivation of their greed.

The FDA ordered a follow-up study by the Mayo Clinic using oral vitamin C, which failed to replicate Pauling and Cameron’s results, leading most of the medical community to dismiss the treatment’s efficacy for decades.

Why?

First word. Of Three. Greed!

As a response, using the Mayo Clinic report, the press was used, as today, to nationally demonise Pauling and his groundbreaking research. With, until the recent advent of Functional Medicine, great success.

It took decades for this crime of a fraudulent Big Pharma clinical trial and media complicity to be uncovered by forensic medicine. Why?

Second word: Profit.

Here, however, was the rub on Big Pharma’s con/ clinical trial… While Pauling had used high-concentration Vitamin C (IV C) intravenously to create a toxicity in the patient’s blood not possible by oral administration, Big Pharma had done exactly the opposite, introducing it orally, knowing, per Pauling’s research, that it would not work.

Then, the FDA mothballed the fraudulent clinical trial reports to cover this massive and very deliberate medical slander of Pauling and IV C.

The press, as co-opted as they are today, was not interested in this particular hidden truth.

How many people have died since 1979 who might have been saved or their lives extended?

Too damn many! Why?

Word number three: Lies!

When coming to my home in Wales a few months ago, I had to struggle to get this treatment, IV C, since for cancer treatment it is unheard of by NHS and US practitioners. However, in the area of aesthetic/ cosmetic medicine, it is common at much lower doses and therefore ineffective regarding cancer.

Indian clinical trials show clearly the positive efficacy of IV C even when used against terminal cancers in late stages.

Thanks to the great people at Halo Pharmacy near Birmingham, who do provide high-dose Vitamin C in liquid form, I was given a reference to a very good nurse, and my treatments continued. But the resistance, if not willfull ignorance, I encountered in getting this treatment ultimately required me to drive over 200 miles round trip to Liverpool, three times within two weeks.

When you have cancer, this is what you do. You have to. If... you can.

Thanks to a great nurse, with a brain as well as a heart, I again was able to put my middle finger in the air to the NHS, as I have done to American medicine, and prevail.

Live.

Here, an important side note is in order: When it comes to doctors, I have met only a very few who have any knowledge of oncology beyond their Western medical school indoctrination. Nurses? I have met many who are far more knowledgeable and also very critical of these same doctors.

Doctors don’t think, they just do as trained. And for that indoctrination, Big Pharma spends some $14 billion per year on showcasing their various drugs in a multitude of ways, including while flying doctors to private all-inclusive junkets to extol the virtues of said drug offerings. This indoctrination is their biggest budget item. Not research as they often claim.

The vast majority of these doctors lap it all up, chuck their Hippocratic oath out the window and rush back home to dutifully prescribe at will drugs so full of side effects that the risks often outweigh the benefits.

So, mentally massaged into the correct ontological direction of the West, these doctors, thus unleashed, effectively become part of the problem, not the solution.

The fraudulent condemnation of IV C would not be the last time effective cancer treatments would be restricted from use. That alone is a long saga worthy of a full discussion. One might do well to remember during COVID the instant demonization at the behest of Big Pharma by the full breadth of world media that turned, overnight, the Nobel prize-winning medicine Ivermectin instantly into “Horse Paste.” And banned from use. These bastions of intellectual restriction never informed the public that the Nobel was awarded for Human medicine- not horse.

Buy Me A Coffee?!

And Ivermectin did, without question, have great efficacy against COVID-19. Now that the dust has settled and the lawsuits and courtroom discovery motions have been forced on the perpetrators of this crime, only to again have this news silenced by the media, and after too many of the few good doctors’ medical licenses were restored, the truth about COVID and Ivermectin is in full view. The indictment...

Millions of humans died because they were denied access to “Horse Paste!”

Here, I refer you to the Naomi Wolf book, “The Pfizer Papers,“ which is undeniable proof of the fraud that was COVID-19 and the vaccines and their side effects as rushed to market. Here, she provides the actual Pfizer documents, the proof of this crime. Why? Three simple reasons. Three simple words. Again. You know them. No?

Greed. Profit. Lies.

Just in the past few months, a very similar story of Big Pharma long ago eliminating another effective natural medication has also finally surfaced about the potential wonder drug DMSO. (DiMethyl SulphOxide)

This was a big story in 1962, when an Oregon Health & Science University Medical School team discovered its many applications. A miracle cure for many afflictions, but when used in combination with the cell-stain additive Methyl Ethylene Blue, it showed incredible promise, then and now, against cancer.

Originally made from wood chips as an industrial solvent, one of the many applications is that it can also be used to administer other drugs via absorption through the skin, since DMSO oil absorbs 14.7 times faster into the body via the skin than water.

News of DMSO oil did not surface, however, until a March 1980 “60 Minutes” report, “The Riddle of DMSO”, and an April 1980 Time magazine article reporting the treatments of Stanley Jacob from the 1960s.

DMSO was so effective that Big Pharma effectively banned it from medical use after the 1980 exposes by severely restricting its prescription use by licensed doctors for treatment of a single condition: interstitial cystitis (a chronic bladder pain syndrome).

So, similar to Ivermectin being banned during Covid and IV C before that, cancer patients were prevented from effective cancer treatment by the FDA at the behest of Big Pharma...

Why?

(Pause)

Greed…. Profit….Lies!

Use of DMSO to save lives continued, but these great doctors had to move their efforts away from America for fear of losing their medical licenses to places like Ecuador. As I stand here now, I am also a personal example of these almost totalitarian informational restrictions, those designed to solely benefit the massive Western Oncology industry by, rather than killing cancer, killing you!

-THE END- (Part Two)

About the Author: Brett Redmayne-Titley has spent the last thirteen years travelling to and documenting the “Sorrows of Empire.” He has authored over 200 articles, all of which have been published and often republished and translated by news agencies worldwide. An archive of his published work can be found at watchingromeburn. uk. He can be contacted for interviews or comments at live-on-scene ((@)) gmx.com. His substack is: brettredmaynetitley.substack.com

The author’s recent book,“THERE!”is available.. 18 chapters of the best in old-style on-scene reporting from hot spots around the world. Please support my work by purchasing a copy from Amazon Books.

Rise-up! It... is... time….B.R-T.

Buy Me A Coffee